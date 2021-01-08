What is a pot-luck dinner or for that matter a gathering that includes food, without the infamous green bean casserole? Rarely does the container return home with any food left in the container. It has been and continues to be an instant hit since Dorcas Reilly developed it for Campbell Soup Company in 1955.
It’s one of the easiest recipes even for non-cooks, and is the tastiest instant casseroles you can make. It makes no difference as to whether the bean used is a bush (most favored) or pole type. Among the bush-type, Bush Lake is an early producer and best for freezing. Royal Burgundy is a bright violet when opening and fades to green.
It was in cultivation in Mexico and Peru 1,000 years before Columbus arrived and has been a popular raw snack ever since.
Considered among the flavorful of the beans is Kentucky Wonder Bush Phaseolus vulgari, Kentucky Blue Lake 374.
Stringless Yellow Wax was introduced in the late 1800s, by The Landreth, and produces chocolate to black beans. An average row of 100 feet will produce 75 pounds of beans. Beans planted in Hardiness Zone 6 that are mulched will reproduce next year.
By the way, peanuts are not nuts. They and beans are in the Leguminosae family.
The other type of beans is Pole, as it is most commonly known for its method of growing up a pole or lattice. It includes Blue Lake FM-1K and Kentucky Wonder. The latter has tender pods and excellent flavor. Kentucky Wonder is considered the most popular of the heirloom stringless and is another that has been around since the late 19th century. Noted for its adaptability, it is good fresh, cooked, frozen or dried for shelling.
THINGS TO DOAccording to Thomas Jefferson, “Those who labor in the earth are the chosen people of God.”
New Year’s Resolutions: Make one resolution. Each day make a list of things that need to be done within reason the next day. If not seasonable, then set time in which it can be done. Resolutions fail when they are not reasonable. If it is not reasonable, find out why.
• Garden — Walk through the garden, assess what needs to be done this year — reasonably (see above).
• Houseplants — Houseplants like it much cooler that we do. Place a thermometer near plant. If above, close one of the heat vents. Clean old silver-polish sponges or use old make-up sponges of make-up and oils, dampen them, and gently wipe over thick-leaved plants holding foliage from underneath. Don’t use cleaners that contain oils as it clogs their pores. Cut back amaryllis stems when the flowers fade and reduce the amount of water used to near the bulb. Daffodils that were water forced should be discarded, as all of their energy has been used.
Should forsythia buds start to swell, cut at an angle, remove buds (leaf and flower). Low humidity with forced air heating will dry out buds and flowers. Mist often and provide additional humidity and in the display area.
Reach Carolyn Roof, Paducah Sun’s garden at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
