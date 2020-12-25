An explosion Friday in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, is being blamed for damaging AT&T phone circuits as well as a disruption of emergency 911 service in several communities, including those in the Jackson Purchase.
Several Kentucky State Police posts have reported lack of 911 service, as have area law enforcement.
Post 1 said Friday afternoon that it was receiving calls from Verizon carriers.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says anyone needing emergency service — law enforcement, fire, or medical — should phone 270-443-6529, while in Marshall County you can dial 270-527-COPS or 270-527-5155.
In Graves County, dial 270-856-3749 or 270-575-7228 if you have an emergency.
AT&T says it is working on restoring service, but no timetable has been announced as to when lines will be repaired.
