Reaction to the Marshall County Fiscal Court’s decision to fly a Confederate flag in front of the courthouse continued Saturday as the Kentucky State NAACP sent a letter to Judge-Executive Kevin Neal asking for the flag’s removal.
“The NAACP, Kentucky State Conference opposes the placement of the Confederate flag or any symbol of hate on any government property or public place,” state NAACP President Marcus D. Ray wrote.
“Though it took a while for America to extend the rights guaranteed under the Constitution to all people, the placement of the Confederate flag on government property goes against everything this country was founded on.”
Marshall County Commissioner Justin Lamb has said the flag is part of a Civil War monument that will hopefully be permanent. It flies above a cannon, and a Union flag has been ordered to complete the monument. The flag is currently flying solo in recognition of April as Confederate History Month.
Lamb said the flags to accompany the cannon monument were authorized by Judge-Executive Neal.
The effort stems from the Marshall chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), of which Lamb is a member. SCV members purchased the flagpole, and the Confederate flag was purchased out of Lamb’s personal bank account. A Marshall County Special Projects crew, managed by Gary Teckenbrock — who is also a SCV member — installed the flag. The SCV then paid the county for initial labor costs that used taxpayer money.
Ray directly opposes the SCV endeavor.
“The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) say that the second American Revolution was fought for liberty and freedom and their Constitutional rights. However, the SCV left out that those rights they wanted to preserve did not apply to the American Slave,” Ray wrote. “So, while we support the right for a private person to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech or expression on private property, that same freedom of speech or expression does not or should not extend to property that is owned by all the people.”
The NAACP representative would go on to invoke the words of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in reference to using symbols of war: “I think it was wiser moreover not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those Nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife and to oblivion the feeling it engendered.”
Writing generally about the use of the Confederate Flag, Ray said, “Even today, the Confederate flag despite the claims of heritage is still being used as a symbol for hate.
“It does make one wonder why the SCV has never made a public statement denouncing the use of the Confederate battle flag’s use as a symbol of hate. I have tried on several occasion to reconcile the two positions and on the use of the Confederate battle flag as both a symbol of heritage and hate and I have not been able to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.