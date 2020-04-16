Despite the cancellation of ceremonies due to COVID-19, Western Kentucky University found a way to recognize outstanding high school journalists, including those from McCracken County High School.
Sponsored by the WKU School of Media, the 2020 Kentucky Mark of Excellence Competition highlights the important role played by high school journalists in their local communities. The Mustang Media team earned several recognitions through this year’s competition:
1st Place in News Videography: Daegon Byers, for a story about what it’s like interning at WPSD-TV (https://youtu.be/fbx2pjskhjo).
2nd Place Tie in Narrative Film: Luke Resser and Sam Vasseur for their film produced during last year’s SkillsUSA competition (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojMXSLNz63U).
3rd Place Most Valuable Broadcast Team Member: Nick Story for his work editing almost every Mustang TV newscast during the first semester, and more.
2nd Place Overall in High School Broadcast/Newscast: Mustang Media (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrSqPeVcpnA).
You can join the WKU School of Media and MCHS family in congratulating the Mustang Media team by watching their winning work at the links listed above. A full list of 2020 Mark of Excellence Winners can be found here: https://www.wku.edu/khsmi/moe/2020-winners.php.
