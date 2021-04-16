By SUN STAFF
MURRAY — Murray High School speech coach Michael Robinson has been named the 2021 Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSSL) Coach of the Year, according to the Murray Independent School District. This marks the third time Robinson has been named coach of the year.
Previous awards were given in 2016 from both the Kentucky High School Speech League and the Kentucky Chapter of the National Speech and Debate Association. Each year coaches from across the commonwealth vote for a coach of the year to recognize an outstanding coach who represents the very best among his or her peers. Despite being confined to online competitions, Murray High School has participated in over 20 competitions, and brought home more than 100 individual awards. In February, MHS won the KHSSL Murray Regional Tournament for a sixth consecutive year. Earlier, 11 MHS students qualified for a national contest to be held by the National Catholic Forensic League online over Memorial Day weekend.
In 2017, Robinson was inducted into the Kentucky High School Speech League Hall of Fame by his mentor, former Murray High School speech team coach Mark Etherton. As Robinson nears the end of his 15th year of coaching speech and debate, he noted in the release, “The best part of my job is working with our students and watching them apply what they have learned in competition. I am hopeful that we can return to in-person contests this fall and that our students will have the opportunity to travel across the state to compete against our cross-state rivals on a regular basis.”
