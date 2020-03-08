MURRAY — Murray High School students Kyra Shutt and Echo Fallwell were awarded scholarships from the Burgess-Spann Foreign Travel endowment to assist with travel this summer with the MHS 14-day trip to France and Spain.
Established with the Murray Independent School District Foundation for Excellence, the endowment is named in honor of Debbie Burgress, and the late Sue Spann, who each set a standard for excellence that was in the finest tradition of Murray High School. A group of former students and colleagues created this endowment, that is awarded as a biannual scholarship, in honor and appreciation of Burgess and Spann.
Burgess taught Spanish and Latin at MHS from 1980-2012 and was inducted into the 2012 Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Spann taught French from 1982-2002. They also contributed extensively to the speech and theater program. They inspired a love of language and learning and a willingness to work in those who came into contact with them, and they led many students to a fulfilling involvement in foreign languages.
This summer in France, MHS students will stop in Paris, Provence, Nimes and Arles. The Spanish leg of the tour will include stops in Figueres, Barcelona and Madrid. The trip is focused on art and will include visiting well-known museums, as well as visiting attractions that inspired the works of famous French and Spanish painters. (The Louvre, Musee d’Orsay, the home of Claude Monet in Giverny, the Pablo Picasso Museum in Barcelona)
While in Arles, students will see where Van Gogh lived and painted some very famous pieces like Starry Night. Gardner said the students will experience another culture, practice their acquired language skills, and witness daily life in metropolitan European capitals.
“Murray High School has a long history of promoting foreign travel for its students. This endowment will provide continuing annual support for an award for an MHS student to participate in an international travel program guided by an MISD faculty member,” Gardner said.
Hines expressed her sentiments for the support from the Burgess-Spann Foreign travel biannual scholarship: “The beginning of my love for world languages and travel was cultivated by my experiences in Austria and Spain, while I was a student at Murray High with Señorita Burgess,” she said. “The ability to offer this life-changing experience to our students is a passion of ours, and we are honored and proud to have this endowment help us reach more students.”
