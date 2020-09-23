MURRAY — Murray State University has revised its 2021 spring semester calendar as part of a proactive approach to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Racer community.
Classes will now begin Jan. 19, 2021, moved back from the previously planned Jan. 11 start date. Feb. 24 and March 30 have been designated as non-instructional study days; classes will not be taught but campus offices will be open.
Spring break, which had been set for March 15-19, has been canceled.
May 4 marks the end of classes for the spring 2021 semester, with final exams scheduled for May 5-7. Commencement will still take place May 8.
“While we are making great strides on campus to minimize the spread of COVID-19, we have examined the academic calendar for the 2021 spring semester for further safety measures,” Provost Dr. Tim Todd said. “As with any significant decision made by university leadership, we are taking these steps in the best interest of the students, faculty and staff that call Murray State home. We will do all we can to protect the health of the Racer community.”
Learn more about how Murray State University provides a healthy and safe educational environment at murraystate.edu/racerrestart.
