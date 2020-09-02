Murray State University has been highlighted as a best value for students seeking a college degree by two national publications, the school announced Tuesday.
The university led all public institutions across Kentucky in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” South region category. Further, among ranked master’s degree granting public institutions in Kentucky, Murray State ranks the highest, has the highest graduation rate, the lowest net price for families earning below $75,000 per year, and the best ranking for the research score, MSU reported.
Criteria largely included those centered on social mobility, including eight-year graduation rate, racial, ethnic and gender composition of the student body, affordability, median graduate earnings and more.
Additionally, Murray State has been named to Money’s “2020 Best Colleges” list, which ranks the university as the No. 1 regional public institution in Kentucky, the school reported.
The list includes more than 700 universities across the country, factoring in more than 20,000 data points from the U.S. Department of Education. Money, a personal finance website, praised the university for its education quality, affordability and career outcomes for graduates.
“Recognition from national publications such as these are a testament to the quality and value of a Murray State education,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson stated. “We are proud of these rankings and remain committed to providing both access and affordability for our students and their families.”
On Monday, Murray State was recognized by higher education research resource Niche in its “2021 Best Colleges in America” rankings. The annual rankings, which compares more than 1,000 top colleges and universities across the United States, are based on academic, admissions, student life and financial data along with student and alumni reviews.
Murray State is ranked as the top regional public, comprehensive university in the state of Kentucky among its peers with high marks across academics, diversity, athletics, value and campus life. Overall, the university was ranked in the top third of universities in the country.
