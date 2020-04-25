Murray State University officials have announced there will be no tuition increase, for either undergraduate or graduate students, for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.
“Murray State University remains committed to providing access and affordability for our students and their families, and we are sensitive to these unprecedented circumstances that many are facing due to the pandemic,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said.
“In addition to maintaining our current tuition rate with no increase for the upcoming academic year, we have taken several measures this spring to thoughtfully assist our current and incoming students.”
Those steps include the implementation of new test-optional guidelines for undergraduate admission to the institution, including new students who apply for admission to be part of this fall’s freshman class, as well as prospective students who apply for fall 2021 admission.
In addition, the “Racers Give” campaign, supported by the MSU Foundation and private support from alumni, friends, faculty and staff, assists students who are in need of financial support.
