Murray State University announced Tuesday the launch of a new website with resources and information for students amid a transition to online and alternative learning.
The website includes information for online learning resources including Canvas, Zoom and Google, as well as contact information for university departments and frequently asked questions.
Students can access the site at murraystate.edu/springsuccess.
