MURRAY — Murray State University invites Racer alumni all over the globe to celebrate Homecoming throughout the week of Oct. 26-31. From Tent City to campus tours and trivia to wine tasting and more, the Murray State Office of Alumni Relations — in collaboration with the Student Activities Board and Racer Athletics — is organizing a robust schedule of virtual, in-person and hybrid activities.
In a nod to the state of Kentucky’s Healthy at Home initiative to slow the spread of COVID-19, the university is coining the phrase “Healthy at Home(coming).” Any planned in-person activities will follow the university’s Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, while others will be reimagined virtually in a way that allows for participation wherever alumni call home. The theme this year is “We are Racers.”
“While it may look and feel different from years past, Homecoming 2020 provides us with the unique opportunity to engage with alumni all over the world,” Murray State Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis said. “We are not limited by location and travel. As the saying goes, home is where the heart is. We all have a heart for Murray State, even when we are separated by a global pandemic.”
The weeklong celebration will even include time-honored Homecoming traditions re-envisioned in the virtual space.
“We are asking the university’s colleges, schools and organizations to recreate the alumni meet-and-greet experience in the digital realm by offering a virtual Tent City experience during the day on Saturday and virtual gatherings for Greek organizations on Friday night, just as we would during a traditional Homecoming weekend,” McGinnis said.
A full schedule of events for the week will be released soon. Events scheduled thus far include (subject to change):
• Inaugural virtual Healthy at Home(coming) Racer Run 5K.
• Global Week of Service Project.
• Virtual Trivia Night — Tuesday, Oct. 27.
• Virtual Wine Tasting, hosted by Dr. Randall Black, College of Fine Arts and Humanities — Thursday, Oct. 29.
• Virtual Football Reunion, featuring Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, Football head coach Dean Hood and members of the Racer football coaching staff.
• Virtual Greek Night — Friday, Oct. 30.
• Alumni v. Students Esports Tournament — hosted by the MSU Esports Competition Team.
• Parade of Banners, sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA) and Campus Activities Board, 16th Street, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31.
• Coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen, sponsored by SGA and the Campus Activities Board at the Great Lawn, 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 (live streamed at murraystate.edu/streaming).
• Virtual Tent City — 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31.
• Virtual Campus Tour featuring president and first lady Dr. Bob and Karen Jackson.
The schedule is subject to change and more events will be added as details are finalized.
