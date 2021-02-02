Murray police warn of a phone scam they were made aware of this week.
The Murray Police Department received a call from an individual in the community Tuesday concerning a scam phone call they received. In the call, the scammer acted as though they were an officer with MPD and used names of officials in Murray to appear to be legitimate. The caller demanded money in order to prevent an arrest warrant being issued for the victim.
Murray police said if you receive a call like this, hang up and do not respond to them. The Murray Police Department will not contact anyone and demand money in lieu of an arrest warrant being issued for that person.
