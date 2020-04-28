A Murray pedestrian was transported to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle Sunday.
Murray police said officers responded around 11:07 a.m. to an injury collision at the Ky. 121 and North 12th Street intersection.
Murray resident Karen Bolls, 76, said she’d been driving northbound on 12th Street and approaching the 121 intersection, according to a news release.
The news release reports Bolls said she had a green light and proceeded through the intersection. She also said a woman, later identified as Komega Hayes, 40, of Murray, ran into the road in front of her.
Bolls said she tried to avoid hitting Hayes, but was unable to. Police said officers spoke with Hayes and she told police she thought there was time to cross the street before Bolls got into the intersection.
Hayes said she was struck by the driver’s side of Bolls’ vehicle, as she crossed the road.
