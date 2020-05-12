A Murray man was transported for "minor injuries" after a Monday morning crash in Graves County.
Around 10:55 a.m., Graves County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the Lynnville community for a two-vehicle injury crash. The sheriff's office said its investigation determined Cassie Levy, 71, of Paducah, was driving northbound on Ky. 381 in a 2019 Chrysler mini-van.
According to a news release, Levy stated she stopped at the stop sign on Ky. 381 at Ky. 94 and didn't see any traffic on 94. She pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota sedan driven by Steve Douglas, 64, of Murray, as she started to cross Ky. 94. The vehicles collided in the westbound lane.
The sheriff's office said Douglas was taken from the scene to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his hands and chest. Neither Levy, nor a passenger in her vehicle, Dorothy Graham, 96, of Paducah, were injured in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Capt. Jeremy Prince investigated the crash. Kentucky State Police and Mayfield/Graves County EMS assisted Prince.
