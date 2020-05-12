A Murray man faces a DUI charge after a crash last weekend.
Jeremy Darnell, 39, was arrested and charged with DUI (second offense, aggravated). He was booked at the Calloway County Jail.
Around 4:36 p.m. Saturday, Calloway County 911 Communications Center received a call about a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5400 block of Ky. 121 North, near Stella.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation revealed Darnell, who was driving a Dodge Charger, failed to see a GMC Sierra truck pulling a trailer and slowing down to turn into a driveway. The truck was driven by Jonathan Casner, 29, of Murray.
A news release states Darnell's car hit the back of Casner's trailer, causing both vehicles to come to a rest off the road. It also stated Darnell admitted to deputies he was drinking alcohol and driving.
EMS personnel evaluated the drivers and both refused transport by ambulance. Casner later received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital and was released, the sheriff's office said.
The crash and subsequent criminal charges are being investigated by Deputy Justin Silvester.
