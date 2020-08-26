Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Blood Donor Center is in need of all blood types, but especially B-positive, A-negative and O-negative blood, the center said Tuesday.
Area residents can donate blood by attending one of the upcoming blood drives open to the community, or by making an appointment at the Blood Donor Center, which is located on the first floor of the Medical Arts Building, East Wing, beside the Medical Arts Pharmacy at Murray Hospital.
A blood donor must be at least 18 years of age (or 16-17 with parental consent), be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and pass the brief physical and health history exams given prior to donation. To donate, contact the Blood Donor Center to schedule a time, or visit 3-7 p.m. Sept. 2 or Sept. 16 at the North Tower Entrance of Murray-Calloway County Hospital at 803 Poplar St. (across from Murray High football field).
