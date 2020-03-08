MURRAY — During a special presentation between games at The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic between Murray and Calloway County high schools, The Murray Bank proudly presented each school superintendent with a donation in the amount of $10,281. These donations were made on behalf of all The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card holders.
“At The Murray Bank, we are committed to making a meaningful and positive contribution to the individuals, families, businesses and schools within our community,” said Tim Stark, vice president of marketing at the bank. “With our Spirit Debit Card program we came up with a creative way to not only help, but allow our customers and fans to have a way to show their school spirit and earn money for their prospective school system at the same time.”
With this year’s donation, The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card donation totals over $156,000 total, with over $78,000 going to each school.
“On behalf of the stakeholders in the Murray Independent School District, I wish to express my gratitude to The Murray Bank for funds provided to our respective schools through their Spirit Cards,” said Coy Sammons, Murray Independent School District superintendent. “Financial assistance from community organizations and businesses, enable this school district to accomplish far more than it otherwise could have.”
