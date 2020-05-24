At 25, Kelvin Richardson pleaded guilty to shooting a woman in the arm while holding others hostage, only surrendering when a Louisville SWAT team stormed his house, according to media reports at the time.
He spent five years in prison on a 20-year sentence, but while on parole picked up another 20-year sentence in Fayette County and served that in its entirety, Kentucky Department of Corrections records show.
Later sent to the Keeton Corrections halfway house in Paducah for reentry supervision, Richardson gained the sympathy of a local special education teacher who wanted to help him re-acclimate to society, according to Paducah Police.
Within months, the teacher, C.D. McCord, was dead. Richardson is charged with her murder.
Now 56, Richardson has spent about half his life in prison or on probation. If convicted of McCord’s murder, he could face the death penalty or spend the rest of his life behind bars.
In 1990, Richardson pleaded guilty in Jefferson County to charges of kidnapping, assault, wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment, in what Louisville police said was their SWAT team’s first instance of swarming a residence to rescue a hostage, according to the Courier-Journal.
According to Department of Corrections records, Richardson served nearly six years on his 20-year sentence before he was paroled. Kentucky did not then have its current requirement that an offender serve 85% of a sentence for violent crimes before becoming parole-eligible.
Less than two years later, Richardson was convicted of first-degree burglary in Fayette County and again sentenced to 20 years, according to county circuit court officials. First-degree burglary includes the perpetrator either being armed, injuring or threatening a person during the commission of the crime.
Richardson served that entire sentence before being released to Keeton for mandatory reentry supervision in February 2019.
The reentry program, mandated by Kentucky statute, requires that inmates who haven’t been granted parole be supervised “in the community” for six months before their sentence expires.
Richardson completed his reentry program in early August 2019, DOC records show.
Paducah Police have said McCord was helping Richardson adjust to life outside of prison, but the two had a falling out when Richardson began to exhibit “controlling” and “abusive” behavior toward McCord, who took out a protective order against him in March.
She was found dead less than two months later after Paducah police responded to her Fountain Avenue home following a 911 call from a neighbor.
The halfway house where Richardson stayed has proven controversial locally, and has been criticized for multiple escapes and drug investigations in the past.
While local leaders said they’ve been pleased with the progress the facility has made since a recent change in leadership, some still believe that, especially given recent events, the facility is a community liability.
“I think it should be gone,” Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham said Friday.
“When these guys are done with their time and they are released from Keeton … there’s no place for them to go if they’re not from here.”
Abraham, who has been vocal in his criticism of the facility in the past, said he understands the value of halfway houses in general, but said he believes “our city has served its time, period.”
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman said he didn’t blame Keeton for Richardson’s alleged crimes, but he’s always been “concerned about Keeton and having a halfway house in the middle of a neighborhood.”
Bartleman said he believes “things have improved” at the facility.
“If he finished the sentence, I don’t know what they could have done to prevent that,” Bartleman said.
On Friday, a judge found probable cause to send charges of murder, violation of a domestic violence order, first-degree fleeing or evading police and convicted felon in possession of a handgun to a grand jury.
Richardson is due to return to court in late June.
