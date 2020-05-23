Murder case moves to grand jury

The man accused of shooting a local special education teacher to death showed “absolutely no remorse” and even blamed the teacher for her own death, according to a detective’s testimony at a preliminary hearing Friday.
Kelvin Richardson, 56, is charged with murder in the death of C.D. McCord, who was found dead at her Fountain Avenue residence last week.
Richardson appeared by video from the McCracken County Jail for a preliminary hearing Friday morning, where a judge found probable cause to send the murder charge to a grand jury, along with one count each of first-degree fleeing or evading police, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and violation of a domestic violence order.
The only witness at the hearing, Paducah Police Detective Jordan Murphy, testified that he interviewed Richardson at the police station, following his arrest on May 12.
Murphy said Richardson admitted to the shooting and told police that he initially planned to kill more people — neighbors of McCord’s.
Richardson also admitted to firing at McCord twice, one bullet hitting her in the shoulder and one hitting her in the head.
A neighbor told police that McCord was on the ground after the first shot, and that Richardson moved closer to her before firing the shot that hit her in the head, according to Murphy’s testimony.
Defense attorney Audrey Woosnam, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, asked Murphy about the relationship between McCord and Richardson, and what led up to the protective order in March.
Murphy said his investigation showed the relationship was platonic in nature, but that Richardson had become “controlling” and “abusive” toward McCord, which prompted her to seek an interpersonal protective order.
Judge Deanna Henschel issued a domestic violence protective order in March, Murphy said.
Interpersonal protective orders may be filed by victims of dating violence, stalking or sexual assault, according to Kentucky statute, while domestic violence orders apply to family members or members of an “unmarried couple.”
Under Kentucky law, violation of a protective order is one aggravating circumstance that can allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty in a murder case.
The McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to indicated Friday whether they plan to file notice of aggravating circumstances.
Due to suspension of most in-person court services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCracken County has not held any grand juries, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey Mills said he expects Richardson’s case to be heard next month.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued some guidance on resuming limited in-person matters, including grand jury proceedings.
Jury trials are still postponed until at least Aug. 1.
District Judge Todd Jones set Richardson’s bond at $1 million.
Richardson is set to appear in McCracken Circuit Court on June 25.
