Road work and clearing operations will restrict traffic on I-24 and various other local roads today, according to transportation officials.
One lane of I-24 near mile marker 1 on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River is expected to close for about two hours as a contractor installs a new Kentucky welcome sign.
Crews plan to restrict eastbound traffic to one lane during the installation, beginning at about 9 a.m.
Officials advised drivers to be alert for slowing and merging traffic, and to prepare to move to the left lane.
In Calloway County, drain repair work is expected to close abut half a mile of Ezell Road through mid afternoon.
The segment between mile point 3.01 and 3.48 is expected to close at about 8 a.m., with planned reopening at about 2:30 p.m. There will be no marked detour.
In Graves County, a segment of Foster Lane is also expected to close to allow a drain to be replaced.
The road at mile point 1.3 is expected to close at about 8 a.m., with a planned reopening at about 3:30 p.m.
Though no detour will be marked, KY 2205 provides a parallel route for drivers to use as a self-detour.
Work is also planned to continue on I-69 in Marshall County over the next few months, with one-mile segments closed at a time for a moving work zone as crews clear vegetation from the roadside.
Officials expect the work zone to be active, weather permitting, during daytime over the next few months, first in the southbound, then the northbound lanes.
Motorists should be on the lookout for the work zone, and prepared to merge left.
