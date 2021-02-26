A local man charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots appeared in federal court Thursday morning, and he will be back there again Friday afternoon.
The United States District Court charged Clayton Ray Mullins, of Benton, in connection to the insurrection on Capitol Hill Jan. 6.
He was taken to Paducah’s Federal Courthouse and back to the McCracken County Jail on Thursday in an unmarked silver truck with tinted windows.
Cameras aren’t allowed in federal courts, but a WPSD Local 6 crew did see him leaving.
Magistrate Judge Lanny King read Mullins his rights, went over the charges, and set his Friday detention hearing. The judge decided all sides will meet again at 2:30 p.m. Friday in federal court.
That will decide the next steps on both the identity and preliminary hearings. The identity hearing is the defendant’s opportunity to challenge the court on whether the person named in the arrest warrant is him.
In court documents from the U.S. District Office, Mullins was identified as the man pulling the leg of an officer on the day of the riots on Capitol Hill, dragging the officer down the steps.
As a result, that officer was injured and taken to the hospital for cuts to his head.
David Bundrick, of Edwards & Kautz law firm in Paducah, is representing Mullins. WPSD called his office twice on Thursday for comment, but did not hear back.
The prosecutor asked for extra time for setting the preliminary and identity hearing. There are 14 days to do so. Mullins remained in jail on Thursday. If the judge decides to release Mullins on bond, there will be 21 days to set a preliminary date.
