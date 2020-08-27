MURRAY — Three Murray State University students have been selected to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) Student Advisory Network. Molly Logsdon, Walter Steely and Aaron Nethery will collaborate with the advisory network to discuss state-level higher education policy and advise CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson on matters of student interest.
The Student Advisory Group held its first meeting Aug. 13, and will continue its work through June 2021. CPE policy leaders will glean insights from the group on both high-level issues and matters that may need more attention from student government or campus boards.
Members may also assist with events, public engagement and policy development at CPE.
“Students are facing the most challenging academic year in memory, and this group provides an invaluable opportunity to understand their unique needs and circumstances,” CPE President Aaron Thompson said. “We’re eager to learn from their experiences and engage on the issues that matter most to them.”
The group is composed of students from public, two-year and four-year institutions across the state. All of them have completed at least one year of college credit, and their areas of study range from biology and physical therapy to agribusiness, communications and political science, among others.
Nethery, who is from Paducah, earned his liberal arts undergraduate degree from Murray State in May, and returns to campus this fall to earn his Master of Arts in postsecondary education administration. He currently serves as a graduate assistant in the University’s Disability Services Office.
“I’m honored to have the privilege of representing Murray State University as a member of the Student Advisory Group,” Nethery said. “I wouldn’t be here if not for the community fostered here at Murray State, and I’ve wanted nothing more than to give back. Now’s my chance.”
