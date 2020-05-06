Murray State University students who have incurred expenses related to the disruption of campus due to COVID-19 concerns can receive financial aid through the federal CARES Act.
Students can complete an application within the university’s myGate portal in the Financial Aid Forms channel on the “Financial Aid/Scholarships” tab, and are asked to complete them by May 15 for priority consideration. Completion of the application does not guarantee eligibility or receipt of funding.
Through the Federal CARES Act, the university has received funding to provide emergency financial aid grants to eligible students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.