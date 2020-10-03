MURRAY — In a continued effort to ensure both access and affordability for students, the Murray State Promise awards need-based scholarships to eligible students who pay no tuition to attend Murray State University.
First-time freshmen and new transfer students from Kentucky may be eligible for this program, which began in 2018 as an expansion from a previous program. The Murray State Promise offers an opportunity to provide even more students with a debt-free college degree while receiving the high-impact, high-value college experience offered at Murray State.
The university more than doubled its awards of the Murray State Promise to recipients for the current 2020-21 academic year from the previous year.
“Eligible Kentucky first-time freshmen and new transfer students may already have their tuition paid through the Murray State Promise,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “In addition to numerous scholarship and aid opportunities for all students, we offer ACT/SAT test-optional admissions for qualifying freshmen and transfer students.”
“As we continue to see an increasing number of first-time undergraduate, transfer and graduate students pursuing their education at Murray State, our promise is to provide access and affordability to as many students as possible who are seeking a transformative college experience.”
Individuals can learn more about the Murray State Promise at murraystate.edu/promise or contact the university’s Scholarship Office at 800-272-4678, ext. 4, or by email msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
Based on the University’s most recent annual reports and data from 2019-20, Murray State awards $115 million in financial aid and scholarships each year, and has the highest percentage of undergraduate students who graduate with no known debt among all other public regional comprehensive institutions in Kentucky. Among this year’s freshman class, 89% received a scholarship or financial aid.
