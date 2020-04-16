MURRAY — Murray State University associate professor of history Dr. Brian Clardy has been appointed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Humanities Board of Directors through Jan. 1, 2024.
In his role, Clardy will help institute new policies, work on fundraising efforts and award project grants to community organizations. Kentucky Humanities, based in Lexington, contributes more than $1 million each year alongside partner organizations to support humanities programs across the commonwealth.
“As a historian and educator, and proud native-born son of this commonwealth, I consider it an honor to accept this appointment from Gov. Andy Beshear,” Clardy said. “I promise that over the years of my term, I will encourage the development of the humanities in this state with the result that Kentuckians are able to tell their story.”
Clardy has been a faculty member at Murray State since 2006, where he teaches in the Department of History. His research is published in numerous journals and articles, with topics ranging from foreign policy of the United States to world religions, American presidents and more. He has authored two books and presented at conferences and panel discussions across the country.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Tennessee at Martin, a Master of Public Administration from Murray State in 1991 and a Ph.D. of philosophy in historical studies from Southern Illinois University at
Carbondale. He also completed the “Education for Ministry” certification program at the Sewanee: University of the South School of Theology.
In addition to his work on the board of directors, Clardy is active on campus and in the western Kentucky community. He serves on the editorial board for “The Journal,” published by the Jackson Purchase Historical Society; the Affirmative Action Subcommittee of the Murray State Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force; the Murray State Faculty Senate; and the Board of Trustees of Sewanee: University of the South; the Board of Directors of the Conn Center for Renewable Energy and Environmental Stewardship at the University of Louisville; and has participated with many other campus, community and national organizations.
Clardy and his wife, Shelia, live in Murray. He is the son of Ginger Clardy of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Dr. George Clardy of Clarksville, Tennessee.
“Kentucky gave the world Forrest Pogue, Cleanth Brooks, Robert Penn Warren, Jesse Stuart, Wendell Berry and Effie Waller Smith,” Clardy said. “Their writings have enriched our lives and given them meaning. I firmly believe that the next great writer and storyteller is somewhere out here in this great commonwealth. During my term, I promise to make sure that that person has the encouragement, forum, and resources they need to contribute their talents to the nation and the world.”
Kentucky Humanities is a nonprofit corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is not a state agency, but serves as a partner with the state’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
For more information about Kentucky Humanities, visit kyhumanities.org.
