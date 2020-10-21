MURRAY — Murray State University has introduced the new Opportunity Scholarship for entering fall 2021 freshmen students as part of its current Academic Achievement Scholarships.
The Opportunity Scholarship is a $1,000 annual award given to entering freshmen and does not require an ACT/SAT test score in order to receive. Recipients must hold a minimum grade-point average of 3.0.
This scholarship adds to the existing Academic Achievement Scholarships offered at Murray State, which range from 100% tuition covered plus an additional stipend, to the newly-created Opportunity Scholarship.
Academic Achievement Scholarships are awarded at the time of admission to the university. A student’s Academic Achievement Scholarship may be increased if official higher test scores are submitted to the Office of Undergraduate Admissions prior to the first day of classes for the fall semester. Awards are for up to four years at Murray State or until a bachelor’s degree is obtained (whichever occurs first). Recipients must meet GPA and academic progress requirements each year to renew. Academic Achievement Scholarships can be applied to direct costs, such as tuition, on-campus housing, meal plan and book charges.
“Access and affordability are vitally important to us as we assist our students and families during this difficult time,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “I am very excited about the new Opportunity Scholarship which will assist many incoming freshmen students for Fall 2021.”
Murray State’s scholarship application is now open. To learn more about scholarship opportunities and important deadlines, visit murraystate.edu/scholarships.
