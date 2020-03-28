The Murray State University Institute of Engineering is helping produce face shields to protect health care workers as part of the local response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
Rudy Ottway, engineering graphics and design program coordinator, and student worker Clay Doron, a junior majoring in the program, are using 3D printers and an open-source 3D computer-aided drafting model to produce face shield headbands. When combined with a snapped-on plastic shield and surgical mask, they provide vital protection for health workers for little cost.
“We’re grateful for the work of Murray State and the Institute of Engineering to help us confront this pandemic,” said Keith Travis, Murray-Calloway County Hospital vice president for institutional development.
“This effort helps us replenish our reserves and adapt to this ever-changing situation, all while protecting our doctors, nurses and staff as they interact with patients.”
The institute expects to have 300 completed apparatuses by early next week.
“I am very proud of our faculty, staff and students in the Institute of Engineering who have responded to the needs of our local medical providers,” Murray State President Bob Jackson said.
“There is a tremendous shortage of personal protective equipment, and we are pleased to do our part during this period of uncertainty.”
