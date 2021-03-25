Murray State University has announced the dates for two of its most popular events, to be held on campus.
The university will celebrate Family Weekend the weekend of Oct. 1-3, while Homecoming will take place the weekend of Oct. 22-24.
As previously announced by Murray State athletics, the football team hosts Eastern Illinois University on Oct. 2 of Family Weekend, while the Racers host Austin Peay on Oct. 23 of Homecoming weekend.
Additional details will be available as confirmed at murraystate.edu as well as on the university’s social media platforms.
