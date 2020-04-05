Murray State University alumnus and attorney Jeff Roberts has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a special justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Roberts will replace 1st District Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell to hear the case of Alexandria Stanziano, et al. v. Andrew Cooley, M.D., et al.
Special justices are appointed to fill the position of a sitting justice when he must recuse himself from a case.
Roberts has practiced law in Murray since 1992. He earned his degree in criminal justice at Murray State and his juris doctorate in 1992 from Southern Illinois University. Roberts represents personal injury victims in his private practice.
“I am mindful of the trust that Gov. Beshear has placed in me, and I take this responsibility very seriously,” Roberts said. “During my career, I have received accolades including requests to speak at legal seminars, appointments to leadership positions, awards, etc. I am grateful for all of them.
“However, to have my legal ability and knowledge recognized as being at the level of my being selected as a special justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court tops them all and is truly an honor.”
Roberts was born and raised in Mayfield and currently lives in Calloway County with his wife, Anita. He also has a daughter and two stepsons.
In addition to his private practice, Roberts also serves as an assistant county attorney for Calloway County. He will continue representing clients while he serves on the state supreme court.
