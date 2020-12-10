MURRAY — Students from Murray State University’s Department of Music have received a number of recent recognitions for their talents.
KY NATS: Chapter AuditionsSeveral students took part in the annual auditions for the Kentucky chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) on Oct. 23-24. The event was held virtually by Western Kentucky University.
Students from institutions and independent studios from throughout Kentucky sent recordings of a required repertoire. Teachers of the participating students also served as judges, providing valuable written feedback for each young artist. Semifinalists earned an average score of 90/100 or had scores of 90 or higher from two out of three judges. Finalists and winners were determined by a ranking of singers in each category by the judging panel.
Other universities that participated included the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Founded in 1944, National Association of Teachers of Singing, Inc. (NATS) is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world with more than 7,000 members in the United States, Canada, and more than 35 other countries. The mission of the association is to advance excellence in singing through teaching, performance, scholarship, and research.
1st Year College Treble
Maisah Johnson (Taylorsville) — 1st Place (tie) — Dr. Tana Field
Allyson Pair (Mayfield) — 1st Place (tie) — Dr. Maribeth Crawford
Katie Peck (Paducah) — semi-finalist — Dr. Christopher Mitchell
Ryn Jenkins (Murray) — semi-finalist — Dr. Maribeth Crawford
1st Year College Tenor, Baritone, Bass
Angel Rodriguez (Hopkinsville) — 3rd Place — Dr. Christopher Mitchell
Noah Padgett (Louisville) — semi-finalist — Dr. Christopher Mitchell
Alex Johnson (Belleville, Illinois) — semi-finalist — Dr. Marquese Carter
Lower College Musical Theater Treble
Maisah Johnson (Taylorsville) — 3rd Place — Dr. Tana Field
Josie Berg (Ferdinand, Indiana) — semi-finalist — Dr. Marquese Carter
Savannah Richey (Murray) semi-finalist — Dr. Tana Field
Lower College Musical Theater Tenor, Baritone, Bass
Ben Carlson (Highland, Illinois) — semi-finalist — Dr. Christopher Mitchell
3rd Year Treble
Staley Clark (Madisonville) — 2nd Place (tie) — Dr. Maribeth Crawford
Audri Hughes (Murray) — 2nd Place (tie) — Dr. Randall Black
Upper College Musical Theater Tenor, Baritone, Bass
Alec Wadley (Paducah) — 1st Place — Dr. Randall Black
Advanced TrebleBrittany Martin (Paducah) — 1st Place — Dr. Randall Black
Kentucky MTA
Murray State music major Alex Thome received first place in the Kentucky Music Teachers Association (KMTA) competition in the Young Artist Performance — Piano Category. Thome will represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the Division Competition in early December. Thome is a student of Dr. Matthew Gianforte. KMTA is a state affiliate of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA).
Clarinet Choir Invited Performance
The Murray State University Clarinet Choir has been invited to the 2021 Clarinet Festival to be held in Dallas, Texas, in June 2021. Dr. Amy McCann is the coach of the Murray State Clarinet Choir.
