MURRAY — Students from Murray State University’s Department of Music have received a number of recent recognitions for their talents.

KY NATS: Chapter AuditionsSeveral students took part in the annual auditions for the Kentucky chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) on Oct. 23-24. The event was held virtually by Western Kentucky University.

Students from institutions and independent studios from throughout Kentucky sent recordings of a required repertoire. Teachers of the participating students also served as judges, providing valuable written feedback for each young artist. Semifinalists earned an average score of 90/100 or had scores of 90 or higher from two out of three judges. Finalists and winners were determined by a ranking of singers in each category by the judging panel.

Other universities that participated included the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands and Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Founded in 1944, National Association of Teachers of Singing, Inc. (NATS) is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world with more than 7,000 members in the United States, Canada, and more than 35 other countries. The mission of the association is to advance excellence in singing through teaching, performance, scholarship, and research.

1st Year College Treble

Maisah Johnson (Taylorsville) — 1st Place (tie) — Dr. Tana Field

Allyson Pair (Mayfield) — 1st Place (tie) — Dr. Maribeth Crawford

Katie Peck (Paducah) — semi-finalist — Dr. Christopher Mitchell

Ryn Jenkins (Murray) — semi-finalist — Dr. Maribeth Crawford

1st Year College Tenor, Baritone, Bass

Angel Rodriguez (Hopkinsville) — 3rd Place — Dr. Christopher Mitchell

Noah Padgett (Louisville) — semi-finalist — Dr. Christopher Mitchell

Alex Johnson (Belleville, Illinois) — semi-finalist — Dr. Marquese Carter

Lower College Musical Theater Treble

Maisah Johnson (Taylorsville) — 3rd Place — Dr. Tana Field

Josie Berg (Ferdinand, Indiana) — semi-finalist — Dr. Marquese Carter

Savannah Richey (Murray) semi-finalist — Dr. Tana Field

Lower College Musical Theater Tenor, Baritone, Bass

Ben Carlson (Highland, Illinois) — semi-finalist — Dr. Christopher Mitchell

3rd Year Treble

Staley Clark (Madisonville) — 2nd Place (tie) — Dr. Maribeth Crawford

Audri Hughes (Murray) — 2nd Place (tie) — Dr. Randall Black

Upper College Musical Theater Tenor, Baritone, Bass

Alec Wadley (Paducah) — 1st Place — Dr. Randall Black

Advanced TrebleBrittany Martin (Paducah) — 1st Place — Dr. Randall Black

Kentucky MTA

Murray State music major Alex Thome received first place in the Kentucky Music Teachers Association (KMTA) competition in the Young Artist Performance — Piano Category. Thome will represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the Division Competition in early December. Thome is a student of Dr. Matthew Gianforte. KMTA is a state affiliate of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA).

Clarinet Choir Invited Performance

The Murray State University Clarinet Choir has been invited to the 2021 Clarinet Festival to be held in Dallas, Texas, in June 2021. Dr. Amy McCann is the coach of the Murray State Clarinet Choir.

