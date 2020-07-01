A westbound work zone lane and load width restriction along a 2-mile section of Interstate 24 at Paducah will remain up during the Fourth of July 4th holiday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday.
Engineers had hoped the work zone would be at a point that would have allowed it to be removed during heavy holiday traffic. However, delays due to rain will force the work zone to stay in place over the holiday weekend, the transportation cabinet stated.
The work zone is along a busy section of I-24 between Exit 7 and Exit 3 at Paducah. Motorists in the immediate Paducah area can help reduce holiday traffic congestion on I-24 by avoiding this westbound work zone through the weekend.
This westbound work zone runs along I-24 from mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge extending westward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 2.8 just past the Ky. 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange.
This extended work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 overpass, and the Ky. 305 Exit 3 overpass.
Truckers should be aware that this work zone includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.