A Paducah man was injured in an accident Sunday night on Husband Road.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the accident took place at 9:28 p.m. near 4930 Husband Road.
Tobey L. Cunningham, 41, was driving a 2004 silver Honda GL1800 GoldWing motorcycle southbound on Husband Road when it veered off the roadway to the right and flipped before coming to a rest in a ditch, the sheriff's office reported. Cunningham was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
Cunningham was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital before being flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
McCracken County deputies were assisted by Reidland-Farley Fire, Mercy Regional EMS and Randy’s Towing.
Both lanes of Husband Road were shut down for about an hour.
