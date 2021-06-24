Ten more Kentucky counties — including five locally — will make the transition in July to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the cabinet reported Wednesday.
According to the transportation cabinet, the traditional system of licenses and permits being issued by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. It is being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices intentionally located across the state. Eighteen regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come. The cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.
Making the transition in July will be Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Garrard, Hickman, Livingston, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan and Muhlenberg counties. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of those counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on July 26, and licensing services will instead be performed at KYTC’s regional offices.
With the July transition, one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the transfer of services.
Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled.
For the first time in Kentucky, license holders who want to renew their current license, and whose name and address have not changed, now can do so online. See www.drive.ky.gov for information.
The closest KYTC regional office — the only place to get a REAL ID — in the Jackson Purchase is in Paducah at the Hipp Building, 2855 Jackson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.