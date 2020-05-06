Business owners planning to reopen next Monday were reminded of some things they will need to have in place to comply with state COVID-19-related guidelines, in a teleconference call Tuesday morning.
The hour-long call was presented by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Purchase District Health Department.
According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” initiative, the following sectors can reopen as part of a phased-in effort to restart the economy: manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (50% pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), and pet grooming and boarding.
“We know every business owner is getting ready to open and is anxious to do that,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “We are here supporting you in every way we can.”
Kent Koster, Purchase District Health Department director, helped conduct the question-and-answer session touching on several key rules business owners must comply with, including conducting daily health screening of employees, having proper personal protective equipment available and taking steps to continue social distancing procedures.
“I realize I’m speaking to an audience that’s been hurting economically, and is ready to put people back to work and sell their goods and services,” Koster said.
Businesses should continue to encourage telework where possible, limit face-to-face meetings, have sanitizer/hand wash stations, restrict common areas, designate a Healthy at Work officer, and educate and train employees on contact tracing, according to Koster.
The daily health screenings include taking each employee’s temperature and asking basic questions about how they are feeling, and if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, Koster said.
If they have symptoms, or have a temperature of 100 or above, they will need to be sent home and asked to contact their primary care physician, who will decide if they need to be tested for COVID-19.
Employers are to provide masks for their employees (at no cost to them), and can provide masks to customers who do not have one, but are not required to do so, Koster said. Employers also can deny entry to their business to someone not wearing a mask.
“I know this is going to be difficult, to approach somebody like that,” he said.
“We just have to self-regulate. If you’re in a store and somebody’s not wearing a mask, you could actually say something to them yourself. It’s something we’re all going to have to participate in to try to regulate and protect everyone.”
Contact tracing involves identifying anyone who has been in contact with someone diagnosed with or testing positive for COVID-19, to control community spread of the disease.
“The rule of thumb we use is if someone who has tested positive has been within 6 feet of someone for 30 minutes or more,” Koster said.
More information on the Healthy at Work initiative and other resources is available on the state website, ky.gov.
The Paducah chamber also has information on COVID-19 resources available on its website, including a list of local companies that have personal protective equipment (PPE) available, at paducahchamber.org.
“We all know these are challenging times,” Koster said. “It’s something that we never anticipated would happen.
“We all have to work together as an employer, as a regulatory agency, as a consumer ... we all have a responsibility in protecting ourselves and protecting others as much as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.