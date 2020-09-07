TODAYHoly Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, will be offering drive-thru-only service for BBQ on Memorial Day. BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad, and cole slaw. Sales start Monday, 7 a.m. until sold out. Stay in your vehicle and enter from alley off 30th street. All major credit cards are accepted.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3 — 7 p.m., Carson Park.
