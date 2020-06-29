TODAYMarshall County Public Library, Fandom Trivia — Teen Summer Programming, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
Marshall County Public Library, Challenger Learning Center presents: Living in Space, 6 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
TUESDAY
Marshall County Public Library, A to Zoo: Learn the ASL Alphabet — St. Louis Zoo, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Mars 2020 Live Webcast, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
