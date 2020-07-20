TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Teen Summer Reading: Vision Board with B Dynamic Inc., 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Animal Myths and Truths, 2 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/GravesCounty PublicLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Rainbow Book Club: You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat 6 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks, 11 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Write a Resume with Cypress and Google Templates, noon, Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Summer Reading: Nursery Rhyme Story Time, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Job-searchers chat group, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3 — 7 p.m., Carson Park.
