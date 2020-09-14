TODAYGraves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Midnight Sun Zoom Party, 6:30 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/ or call 270-442-2510 for more information.
TUESDAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual QPR Suicide Prevention Training with Four Rivers Behavioral Health, 10 a.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3 — 7 p.m., Carson Park.
