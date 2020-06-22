TODAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual Teen Summer Reading Program: Creatures of Habit, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

Marshall County Public Library, Fire Up Your Imagination by Barry Mitchell, 6 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.

TUESDAY

McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

Marshall County Public Library, Real Manners for the Real World (for kids), 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.

McCracken County Public Library, Organize files in Drive, 11 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Summer Reading: Nursery Rhyme Story Time, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

McCracken County Public Library, Job searchers discussion group, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

Marshall County Public Library, Introducing the World of Dungeons & Dragons, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.

