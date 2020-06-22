TODAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual Teen Summer Reading Program: Creatures of Habit, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Fire Up Your Imagination by Barry Mitchell, 6 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Real Manners for the Real World (for kids), 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Organize files in Drive, 11 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Summer Reading: Nursery Rhyme Story Time, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Job searchers discussion group, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Introducing the World of Dungeons & Dragons, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.