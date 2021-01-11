The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., judge-executive’s office.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4:30 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall.
• Mayfield City Council — 5 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/CityofMayfield.
• Arlington City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Calvert City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
• Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., teleconference, call 270-559-2366 to get connection instructions.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall.
• Kuttawa City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
• Metropolis (Ill.) City Council — 7 p.m., council room, city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.