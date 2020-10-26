• Purchase Area Development District — Purchase Area Development District Personnel and Finance Committee — 2 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Purchase Area Development District — Purchase Area Development Board of Directors Meeting — 3 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors — 3 p.m., online at https://bit.ly/BarkleyRegional AirportBoard, meeting id: 829 4263 5015, passcode: 980160.
• Paducah Main Street Board — 3 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt
• Paducah Board of Adjustment (BOA) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Metropolis City Council — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.