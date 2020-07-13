The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
monday• McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, 1 p.m., online, special called meeting, https://bit.ly/McCrackenSports Tourism.
• Arlington City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Calvert City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall. online Zoom, https://bit.ly/CityofCalvertCity.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., district courtroom D, main floor. Online, https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall.
• Historical Architectural Review Commission (HARC) — 5:30 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/PaducahCityGov.
• Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., online, call 559-2366 to attend.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. Pontotoc Civic Center.
• Fulton Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., judge-executive’s office. 236-2594 (meets 1st Monday after the 10th of the month)
• Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall.
• Mayfield City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall, online, https://bit.ly/CityofMayfield.
• Metropolis (Ill.) City Council — 7 p.m., council room, city hall.
