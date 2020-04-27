Marshall Fiscal Court, 12:30 p.m., called budget workshop meeting, https://bit.ly/MarshallFiscalCourt.
Purchase Area Development District — Personnel and Finance Committee special called meeting — 2 p.m., teleconference meeting, call 270-247-7171 for connection instructions.
Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors — 3:30 p.m., zoom conference call, phone 270-744-0521 for connection instructions.
Graves Fiscal Court — 4:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt.
Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. https://bit.ly/HickmanCityCouncil.
McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m., zoom conference call, phone 270-472-1320 for connection instructions.
Metropolis City Council — 7 p.m., telephone conference call, contact 618-524-4016 for connection instructions.
