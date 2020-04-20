The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.

Trigg Fiscal Court — 2 p.m., https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815350957 or call 646-749-3112 using access code: 815-350-957.

Benton City Council — 5 p.m., call city hall, 270-527-8677 for teleconference connection info.

Princeton City Council — 5 p.m., 201 E. Main St. call 270-365-9575

Hickman County Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., teleconference, call 712-451-0204, passcode: 465519, host code: 2363.

