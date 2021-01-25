The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Paducah Main Street Board — noon, call 270-444-8690 for status and attend meeting.
• PADD Personnel and Finance Committee Meeting, 2 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• PADD Board of Directors Meeting, 3 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors — 3:30 p.m., teleconference, call 270-744-0521 to attend.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4 p.m., Circuit Court room.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
• Metropolis City Council — 7 p.m., council room, city hall.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. online, call 270-236-2535 to attend.
