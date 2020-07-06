The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Kevil City Council — 10 a.m., City Hall. 462-3104, but usually there is an answering machine.
• Clinton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall. 653-6419.
• Paducah Human Rights Commission — 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/PaducahCityGov.
• Benton Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
• Paducah Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/PaducahCityGov.
• Princeton City Council — 5 p.m., 201 E. Main St.
• Eddyville City Council — 6 p.m., online Zoom, call 270-388-2226 for connection information.
• Trigg Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., courthouse.
