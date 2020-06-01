The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
Marshall County Fiscal Court — 9:30 a.m., called budget workshop, fiscal courtroom, courthouse.
Kevil City Council — 10 a.m., City Hall.
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Human Resources Committee, 3 p.m., online, https://ifpw.zoom.us/j/82530060079.
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors, 3:30 p.m., online, https://ifpw.zoom.us/j/82530060079.
Clinton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
Paducah Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/PaducahCityCommission.
Princeton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall
Eddyville City Council — 6 p.m., online, call 270-388-2226 to attend.
Trigg Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., courthouse.
