As part of National Rural Health Day, which was Dec. 11, Massac Memorial Hospital announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in patient perspective.
The Performance Leadership Award program utilizes the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX to recognize top quartile performance among Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals.
“We are proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence,” said Rick Goins, the hospital’s CEO. “This achievement reaffirms our commitment to the patient experience and quality of care we provide at Massac Memorial Hospital.”
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on publicly available data sources, the INDEX methodology is the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs, rural health safety net-related research and legislative initiatives. Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th%ile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for quality, outcomes or patient perspective.
“Despite the fact that COVID-19 has created greater instability across the rural health safety net, we continue to see countless examples of rural hospitals rising to the challenge to serve their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “I believe this dedication to mission and drive to overcome unexpected challenges echoes the long-standing commitment among rural hospitals to deliver high-quality care. We are thrilled to honor this year’s top quartile performers.”
“Across the nation, rural hospitals have been working exceptionally hard to adjust to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Teryl Eisinger, chief executive officer of NOSORH. “While it has not been an easy year, I believe the perseverance displayed by rural hospitals and their partners at the State Offices of Rural Health exemplifies the true spirit of National Rural Health Day. We are delighted to join The Chartis Center for Rural Health in honoring the 2020 Performance Leadership Award winners.”
— Metropolis Planet
