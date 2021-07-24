When you think of mint, do you think of mint julep or an invasive plant that sneers at weed killer? Gardeners have a love-hate relationship with mint. For all of its good qualities, it is more apt to be viewed negatively in the eyes of a gardener. It is invasive and nearly impossible to eliminate.
Mint (Mentha) is so abundant worldwide there is dispute as to how many types there really are. The accepted number is between 13-24. Generally, it is divided into four main groups: Mentha spicata; M. x piperita — peppermint, a pungent cross of watermint (M. aquatica) and spearmint; M. suaveolens — the mild flavor is retained when heated to make jellies and jams; and M. Longifolia with its beautiful flowers that attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators and deters bad insects. Plant near cabbage and tomatoes in pots to deter insects from spreading and stealing nutrients.
Among the top 10 are apple, eau de cologne, Swiss and buddleia in that order. Peppermint is seventh.
I let it spread, as it is beneficial to roses, invites beneficials and when I’m hot, tired and sweaty from gardening its fragrance refreshes as I nibble on a leaf or two.
As with most plants it likes good light soil, good drainage, full to partial sun, and moist to replicating their habitat of growing along stream banks. Do not plant near other varieties, as they will cross pollinate and lose their individual fragrance often resulting in lack of, or disagreeable fragrance.
Mint spreads by even the tiniest of segments of mint runners. To control its aggressive behavior, plant in a container that has holes in the bottom. To prevent runners from escaping, pot in a moist moss-lined second container that does not have drainage holes and sink the pot into the ground. Pick stems down to the next growing shoot to cause it to bush and retain its flavored oil in the leaves. Keep flowers cut, as they draw nutrients and flavor from the leaves.
THINGS TO DODog Days of summer continue until Aug. 11. Even though it usually is hot and humid July 3-Aug. 11, it is known as Dog Days for Sirius, our brightest star, as it rises and sets with the sun, not with dogs.
• Birds and butterflies — Daily rinse out water sources and replenish. Provide a “drinking station” for the male butterflies. Fill a pie pan with a mixture of rotten peaches, pears or bananas plus enough stale beer to create a thick slurry. Place a flat rock in the middle for landing and drinking. The males transfer the nutrients to the females.
• Garden — Propagate sedums by cutting a 4-6-inch stem, remove lower leaves, place in water or rooting compound. Gently tug on the stem in a couple of weeks to determine if it has rooted. Plant in a peat pot and sink into well-watered soil slightly below ground level. Sow perennials and biennials for bloom next year. Replace weather-worn looking plants with annuals. Cut back blue star fall aster to force bushiness. Condition Queen Anne’s lace and zinnia by removing all foliage, cutting the stem at an angle and immersing in water up to the flower. To get rid of the odor from cut marigolds, remove all foliage, recutting under water and add one teaspoon of peppermint oil to one quart of water. Place Christmas cactus on the ground or a moderate heat location, as it prefers 70-80 degrees. It likes bright light, but foliage will sunburn outside if in direct light.
• Vegetables — Dig onions. Puree basil leaves to make pesto or freeze in ice cubes for later use. Can excess tomatoes for pasta sauces this winter. There still is time to plant root crops for fall harvest. Order fruit trees for fall planting.
