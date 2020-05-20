MAYFIELD — A man who was convicted earlier this year of murdering a mother in her home was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Monday.
Ezell Miller was sentenced for the murder of 22-year-old Lauren Alexander and several other felonies.
Due to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the sentencing hearing was conducted via teleconferencing.
Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp attributed Miller’s sentencing to the four-day trial that took place in February, when a jury found him guilty for Alexander’s 2016 murder and several other charges.
According to testimony from her friends, in the weeks leading up to her murder, Alexander had become fearful of Miller, who lived nearby. Friends testified that he would often come inside her home unbeknownst to her, even while she slept.
Testimony also indicated she intended to take her then 2-year-old son and then 2-month-old daughter and move expressly to get away from Miller.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 28, 2016, Alexander was home with her children and a guest when Miller, armed with a gun, kicked in her door. After assaulting her guest, who fled, Miller shot Alexander in the face at point blank range with a .357 Glock.
